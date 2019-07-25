The next Democrat debates are in Detroit on the last two days of this month, and Joe Biden sounds like he’s planning on ramping it up a notch or two:

Trending

The other candidates will get off his lawn!

One thing’s for sure: If Biden repeats his promise that “you can keep your doctor” when pitching his health care plan he’ll leave us laughing yet again.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignDemocrat debatesDemocratsJoe Biden