The next Democrat debates are in Detroit on the last two days of this month, and Joe Biden sounds like he’s planning on ramping it up a notch or two:

Biden warns: "I'm not going to be as polite" at next debate https://t.co/GrBVEsZia8 pic.twitter.com/CcAMwuPePT — The Hill (@thehill) July 25, 2019

The other candidates will get off his lawn!

One thing’s for sure: If Biden repeats his promise that “you can keep your doctor” when pitching his health care plan he’ll leave us laughing yet again.