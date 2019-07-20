As Twitchy told you yesterday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made it known that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad” had her full support in their feud with President Trump, saying she felt “solidarity” with the women.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, made his position known with a question for Merkel and a statement:

Why isn’t the anti-Semitism from “the squad” being condemned? @aoc’s claim that there are “concentration camps” on the US border is absurd. https://t.co/oXVg8TS2dl — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 19, 2019

Maybe somebody in the media would care to follow up on that.

America's ambassador to Germany is calling out the German premier for ignoring antisemitism Well done! https://t.co/hxFRMuO74i — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 20, 2019

Unfortunately the question is almost rhetorical at this point.