As Twitchy told you yesterday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made it known that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad” had her full support in their feud with President Trump, saying she felt “solidarity” with the women.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, made his position known with a question for Merkel and a statement:

Maybe somebody in the media would care to follow up on that.

Unfortunately the question is almost rhetorical at this point.

