Senator Chuck Schumer was among Democrats visiting a detention center this week, and he was alarmed by what he heard and saw:

Chuck wouldn’t play politics with this important issue, would he? Well, yeah, he would:

About five months ago Schumer took aim at President Trump declaring the situation at the border to be a crisis:

Schumer just walks around with his finger in the air to see which way the political wind is blowing on any given day.

