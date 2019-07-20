Senator Chuck Schumer was among Democrats visiting a detention center this week, and he was alarmed by what he heard and saw:

This is not acceptable. A child telling us he’s not able to even brush his teeth in a facility on our southern border. These are human beings, children, kids, families, fleeing violence. This is not who we are. pic.twitter.com/FG48D1CBe6 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 19, 2019

The @SenateDems and I pushed Border Patrol leadership hard. Overcrowding. Migrants without the help they need. It doesn’t have to be this way. These are decisions from the top of the Trump admin. We must pass our bill to help end it—the Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act. pic.twitter.com/EP4cpKknd9 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 20, 2019

Chuck wouldn’t play politics with this important issue, would he? Well, yeah, he would:

Trump asked Democrats for help months ago, he called this a crisis and you mocked him. Nobody has forgotten this fact, Chuck. https://t.co/f0hktL56AW — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 20, 2019

They’ve worn out this “Border Crisis” especially since they denied it and refused to open the government for 2 months because this was a #ManufacturedCrisis then REFUSED to fund DHS Humanitarian Aide 19x In 2019 — @Melissa (@Melissa31920880) July 19, 2019

About five months ago Schumer took aim at President Trump declaring the situation at the border to be a crisis:

The President’s unlawful declaration over a crisis that does not exist does great violence to our Constitution and makes America less safe, stealing from urgently needed defense funds for the security of our military and our nation. My statement with @SpeakerPelosi: pic.twitter.com/GAoqNYe5MI — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 15, 2019

Schumer just walks around with his finger in the air to see which way the political wind is blowing on any given day.