Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has made a push-up challenge to President Trump:

WHO WOULD WIN? Presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would challenge President Trump to a push-up contest on-air if the commander-in-chief questions his physical or mental faculties on the 2020 debate stage. https://t.co/sGvdYiVnaS — Fox 35 News (@Fox35News) July 19, 2019

Not to be outdone, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is prepping not only himself, but his staffers, just in case a push-up throwdown breaks out at any time:

.@BetoORourke challenges staff to a push-up competition in SUX Airport. Our flight is delayed so he says “we gotta make use of this time.” pic.twitter.com/2NPdxmXZka — Ben Pu (@BenPu_nbc) July 20, 2019

If Trump accepts Biden’s push-up challenge, O’Rourke will be ready for a counter-challenge, and so will his staff. Well, a little bit anyway.

Totally spontaneous and not staged at all. — 🌹Splatypus🌹 (@Splatypus76) July 21, 2019

did the airport not have a bar or are they really that obnoxious — Tyler Sylvester (@TylerRSylvester) July 21, 2019

Can we take a guess?

The dental check-up was less troubling in many ways. https://t.co/wmWwL2rsCu — Matt Szafranski (@MSzafranski413) July 21, 2019

The Dem field can narrow itself down any time now — it’s well past time.