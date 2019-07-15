An attempt to “shut down ICE” in Atlanta was scheduled for today in the wake of federal law enforcement efforts to arrest some 2,000 illegal aliens who are under court-ordered deportation:

Protest planned for ICE office in downtown Atlanta today…to shut it down starting today at noon. We’re LIVE this morning on actions that were supposed to start in major U.S. cities Sunday https://t.co/iWhmjaLNMB pic.twitter.com/yeZ5S906XG — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 15, 2019

Some protesters did show up and try to shut down ICE, but officers were ready:

Vocal protestors continue to demonstrate outside Downtown Atlanta’s ICE office. They’re rallying against planned immigration raids, though few have been reported in Metro Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/zVpbaC1bNi — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 15, 2019

This man just handcuffed himself to the fence outside the Downtown Atlanta ICE office as part of the protest against announced immigration raids. pic.twitter.com/PjZxyX1iu7 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 15, 2019

They also tried to block vehicles:

Homeland Security police moved protestors who attempted to block an official vehicle from leaving ICE property. pic.twitter.com/qg8sfsncEh — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 15, 2019

But so far it looks like the attempt to shut down ICE in Atlanta has been shut down by officers, but the ground did play a small role:

The police are shoving #JewsAgainstICE who are blocking the ICE Field Office in Atlanta.#NeverAgainMeans putting ourselves between ICE and the people they’re trying to hurt. And the police are not going to be on our side. https://t.co/O0VeXq9pbp pic.twitter.com/AsjGNLuwRq — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) July 15, 2019

It doesn’t look like anything got shut down today — just shoved around a little, perhaps.

