An attempt to “shut down ICE” in Atlanta was scheduled for today in the wake of federal law enforcement efforts to arrest some 2,000 illegal aliens who are under court-ordered deportation:

Some protesters did show up and try to shut down ICE, but officers were ready:

Trending

They also tried to block vehicles:

But so far it looks like the attempt to shut down ICE in Atlanta has been shut down by officers, but the ground did play a small role:

It doesn’t look like anything got shut down today — just shoved around a little, perhaps.

Tags: abolish ICEdetention centersICEillegal immigrationimmigration