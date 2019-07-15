As we told you last week, “Justice on Trial,” the new book about the confirmation and smear campaigns against Brett Kavanaugh co-authored by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino, was fast to trigger former Hillary Clinton aide Brian Fallon:

There were multiple, true journalists who got book deals soon after the Kavanaugh confirmation and who've been digging deeper into the Kavanaugh allegations. This pro-Kavanaugh propaganda was rushed out to try to get ahead of what the right fears is cominghttps://t.co/bXhH7VkHZx — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 10, 2019

Hillary's flack is upset that @MZHemingway and @JCNSeverino reported actual facts about the Kavanaugh confirmation, based on interviews with every key player, rather than peddling lies from career con artists like Michael Avenatti and Julie Swetnick. https://t.co/rXDY2BDcc3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 10, 2019

Also among those who have taken issue with the book is Michael Avenatti, and don’t be drinking anything when you read why:

This book and the work they did is complete garbage. They never contacted me for comment on anything. Why not? Because they knew it would destroy their narrative and nonsense about Swetnick. They wrote a book of fiction and are rightly being ignored. Complete hacks. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 15, 2019

A source told us one of the 3 or 4 men most responsible for Kavanaugh's confirmation was @MichaelAvenatti. Read "Justice on Trial" to know just how his actions tanked Democrats' anti-Kavanaugh efforts. https://t.co/yK36nTGtA4 https://t.co/1uD6PLLPHY — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 15, 2019

I checked three times to make sure this wasn’t a parody account. Don’t you have some disabled clients to rip off, you grifter? https://t.co/iRjAnQwBVa — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 15, 2019

Ignored? It’s a top seller on Amazon, and will keep selling because it acuurately recounts a shameful period of recent history. — Timothy F. Sweeney (@timothyfsweeney) July 15, 2019

Ignored?? It currently occupies the #1 and #2 best seller slots on Amazon in Law, and #4 overall pic.twitter.com/HHd8mf36b9 — Mike McKinley (@Ripburger) July 15, 2019

Uhh, my advise here? ..Think twice before you take the word of a #CreepyPornLawyer .. https://t.co/QxZTiKUF18 — Tom Friedley (@radio_tom) July 15, 2019

Probably because you’re not credible — hard to put a lot of stock in the word of a guy facing decades in prison and tens of millions in fines for defrauding people. On top of the Swetnick nonsense. But thank you for the help confirming Kavanaugh, he’s doing great. pic.twitter.com/gnf80dHm1U — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 15, 2019

Mollie and Carrie should add this blurb to the back cover on the next printing. https://t.co/GLa3PL3QDB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 15, 2019

