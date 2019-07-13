Last night at an ICE detention facility in Aurora, Colorado some protesters seemed hellbent to get President Trump re-elected with these despicable actions:

During the course of the protest the Mexican flag was raised and the American flag was taken down as well as flown upside-down:

That’s nothing short of infuriating, and the leftists aren’t exactly winning hearts and minds with that behavior:

Another in-kind donation to Trump’s re-election campaign brought to you by leftists?

They sure seem to be trying to make that happen.

Eventually the American and other flags that were taken down were replaced:

Maybe reporters can ask all the Dem presidential candidates as well as AOC and others what they think of this. We won’t hold our breath.

