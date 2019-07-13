Last night at an ICE detention facility in Aurora, Colorado some protesters seemed hellbent to get President Trump re-elected with these despicable actions:
Protesters at #ICE just raised the Mexican Flag at GEO Aurora Facility pic.twitter.com/ZPcxEf6kB3
— Isaias Medina (@Photog_Izzy) July 13, 2019
During the course of the protest the Mexican flag was raised and the American flag was taken down as well as flown upside-down:
Anti-ICE protesters rip American flag off flag pole, raise Mexican flag at ICE facility in Aurora, Colorado pic.twitter.com/CyQKUVNKMc
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 13, 2019
Now flying outside @ICEgov detention center in Aurora – an upside down and dirty American flag, Mexican flag and one with foul language. Protestors still here. pic.twitter.com/eXdnbdBXVi
— Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019
That’s nothing short of infuriating, and the leftists aren’t exactly winning hearts and minds with that behavior:
This happened in Colorado tonight. #OpenBorders #WCS19 #EndSanctuaryCities https://t.co/nbJcjvryiS
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 13, 2019
You know who does that? Foreign invaders.
— Mark Thompson (@Tommy29gun) July 13, 2019
They're not chacing the American dream; they're invading. https://t.co/HPUoxLoaY2
— Jim Langcuster 🏴🏴🇮🇪 (@RedAlabamaTory) July 13, 2019
The fact that they are doing this is terrifying… https://t.co/QX41xftefk
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 13, 2019
Protesters don’t raise another country’s flag on US soil – enemy combatants do.
— Leslie Dee (@cactuspatchhill) July 13, 2019
Not an invasion??? Isn't that the first thing that is done when a nation is conquered??? https://t.co/EcRCGtDgcj
— Cee You #TruthArmy- WWG1WGA (@CeeAcosta) July 13, 2019
This is ABSURD!
Go back to Mexico if that is the flag you want flying.
— DK Miki (@aboveknowledge) July 13, 2019
Another in-kind donation to Trump’s re-election campaign brought to you by leftists?
This is why we have Trump. https://t.co/Y8ftwK50fc
— Bret (@bschlyer) July 13, 2019
Trump is going to win 45 states. https://t.co/kSDctR9e00
— JWF (@JammieWF) July 13, 2019
*sigh* https://t.co/NQUXHMmfLm
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 13, 2019
Protestor 1: How do we get more Trump?
Protestor 2: Let’s rip down the US flag and raise this Mexican one.
— Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) July 13, 2019
They sure seem to be trying to make that happen.
Eventually the American and other flags that were taken down were replaced:
Just in – armed guards are now outside the doors of the @ICEgov detention center in Aurora. They’re taking down the Mexican and other flags and replacing them with the American and state flags. pic.twitter.com/8U3tiHq5RW
— Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019
Maybe reporters can ask all the Dem presidential candidates as well as AOC and others what they think of this. We won’t hold our breath.