The annual progressive Netroots gathering is going on in Philadelphia, and in one discussion a panelist demonstrated how “we create suction to remove pregnancy tissue” using a watermelon:

“Thank you for watching our abortion.” A panel moderated by @lizzwinstead at Netroots Nation demonstrates terminating an early pregnancy with a watermelon. pic.twitter.com/bI3I3itUG7 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 13, 2019

“This is really important and thank you for watching our abortion.” There are only two words to describe all this…

And there they are.

The fetishizing and celebration of abortion by those on the left is truly disgusting. https://t.co/03ZPfBV0Xu — Joe Hackler (@JoeHackler) July 13, 2019

"it's not surgery"

"it's easy to do" I'm glad liberal activists in this video are now trying to get people who are not physicians to be able to do abortions, so that women are killed from a septically performed abortion. Let's have at-home abortion kits while we're at it. https://t.co/1h951AuIVx — Michael (@Michael2014abc) July 13, 2019

So many smiles! So much applause! It's just like a watermelon! Yay! — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) July 13, 2019

The abortion cult keeps getting sicker, and it’s possible they are their own worst enemies, politically-speaking:

He's getting re elected. https://t.co/eye8VG4E4c — Barr Tab Mike (@brooklynmike21) July 13, 2019

At this rate trump won’t have to produce any reelection campaign ads — ruth (@rutesperanza) July 13, 2019

The Left’s doing all the ad-making for Trump and the RNC at this point.