The annual progressive Netroots gathering is going on in Philadelphia, and in one discussion a panelist demonstrated how “we create suction to remove pregnancy tissue” using a watermelon:

“This is really important and thank you for watching our abortion.” There are only two words to describe all this…

And there they are.

The abortion cult keeps getting sicker, and it’s possible they are their own worst enemies, politically-speaking:

The Left’s doing all the ad-making for Trump and the RNC at this point.

