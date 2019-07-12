By now you’re well aware of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spat with Nancy Pelosi, as is the Twitter account of the House Democrat caucus. The @HouseDemocrats have joined the fray by firing a shot across the bow of AOC’s chief of staff over something he tweeted, and the ammunition used was a race card not unlike the one AOC lobbed at Pelosi:
Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color?
Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice.
She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue.
Keep👏🏾Her👏🏾Name👏🏾Out👏🏾Of👏🏾Your👏🏾Mouth. pic.twitter.com/k4sV5hsbQl
— House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 13, 2019
And we’re here for it.
The Twitter account of the House Democrat caucus just dropped a nuke on @AOC’s chief of staff. LOL. https://t.co/lvByizMeC3
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 13, 2019
The Democrat Party is officially going nuclear on @AOC and it is a thing of beauty.
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) July 13, 2019
Running out of popcorn is a daily occurrence these days:
i don’t want this to end. https://t.co/fZ2WJzMNBt
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 13, 2019
Neither do the Republicans.
House Dems to AOC’s chief of staff: Old party, who dis? https://t.co/6N7LEtorV0
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 13, 2019
You guys really don't want the oval office huh? https://t.co/CqwOQjoYhU
— Garrett (@BOOSKER4) July 13, 2019
I love how House Dem’s want to regulate whose names people can and can’t say.
— Eric (@ELHTX) July 13, 2019
But wait, because the AOC-devotees at @JusticeDems weighed in this way:
Nancy Pelosi: “Do not tweet.”@HouseDemocrats official account: https://t.co/TPyr4TJeE6
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) July 13, 2019
Are you not entertained?
No, no, no, no, all wrong. You're supposed to accuse the House Dems of promoting white supremacy. No arguing about the rules. Stay woke. https://t.co/RukTTWqWUO
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 13, 2019
— Jordan (@JordanLethal) July 13, 2019
this is fantastic.https://t.co/KQohxtM3EN
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 13, 2019
Will the infighting completely consume the Dems by the time the 2020 election rolls around? Team Trump and the GOP hope so.