By now you’re well aware of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spat with Nancy Pelosi, as is the Twitter account of the House Democrat caucus. The @HouseDemocrats have joined the fray by firing a shot across the bow of AOC’s chief of staff over something he tweeted, and the ammunition used was a race card not unlike the one AOC lobbed at Pelosi:

Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color? Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice. She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue. Keep👏🏾Her👏🏾Name👏🏾Out👏🏾Of👏🏾Your👏🏾Mouth. pic.twitter.com/k4sV5hsbQl — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 13, 2019

The Twitter account of the House Democrat caucus just dropped a nuke on @AOC’s chief of staff. LOL. https://t.co/lvByizMeC3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 13, 2019

The Democrat Party is officially going nuclear on @AOC and it is a thing of beauty. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) July 13, 2019

i don’t want this to end. https://t.co/fZ2WJzMNBt — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 13, 2019

House Dems to AOC’s chief of staff: Old party, who dis? https://t.co/6N7LEtorV0 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 13, 2019

You guys really don't want the oval office huh? https://t.co/CqwOQjoYhU — Garrett (@BOOSKER4) July 13, 2019

I love how House Dem’s want to regulate whose names people can and can’t say. — Eric (@ELHTX) July 13, 2019

But wait, because the AOC-devotees at @JusticeDems weighed in this way:

No, no, no, no, all wrong. You're supposed to accuse the House Dems of promoting white supremacy. No arguing about the rules. Stay woke. https://t.co/RukTTWqWUO — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 13, 2019

Will the infighting completely consume the Dems by the time the 2020 election rolls around? Team Trump and the GOP hope so.