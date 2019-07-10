Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke continues to languish in the national polls among the field of 2020 Democrats, and he’s got to do something to separate himself from the pack. This might not do the trick, but he’s certainly trying:

And of course the MSM can’t be counted on to provide any historical context when a Democrat talks like that.

It’s almost as if O’Rourke is doing nothing more than pandering out of campaign desperation. Go figure!

And we most likely haven’t even seen the tip of the pandering iceberg yet.

