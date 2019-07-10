Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke continues to languish in the national polls among the field of 2020 Democrats, and he’s got to do something to separate himself from the pack. This might not do the trick, but he’s certainly trying:

@BetoORourke in Tennesse: "THIS COUNTRY WAS FOUNDED ON WHITE SUPREMACY and every single institution and structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression, even in our democracy. pic.twitter.com/8iXGMO8cZ3 — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) July 9, 2019

Good luck with that approach, “Beto”:

Robert Francis knows his party was responsible for Jim Crow, segregation, and fought to keep slavery … right? lol https://t.co/LyESfZGZEL — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 10, 2019

Which everything you just explained was created by the Democrat party https://t.co/EQMkaUzmqZ — Dallas Busse (@busse50) July 10, 2019

And of course the MSM can’t be counted on to provide any historical context when a Democrat talks like that.

pretty sad imo that Beto O'Rourke never once spoke out about how America was founded on white supremacy when he served in a purple Congressional district, why was he so complicit? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 10, 2019

It’s almost as if O’Rourke is doing nothing more than pandering out of campaign desperation. Go figure!

Why does Robert Francis O’Rourke want to be president of a country he believes “was founded on white supremacy”? Maybe he should campaign more in Mexico. He has a better chance of being elected there. https://t.co/oFWTZVkX90 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 9, 2019

Beta O'Rourke continues his apology tour https://t.co/K4WkWOK1EC — Keri Smith (@ksemamajama) July 10, 2019

When Beto loses the election, he should move to Venezuela in protest of the country he hates. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 10, 2019

Noted furry hates America https://t.co/rTaACyLTzA — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 10, 2019

"Hate America" is the new campaign slogan for the Democrats…. Good luck with that! 🤓🤓🤓 https://t.co/CfSoH2pnrN — Lyndsey LaVulve (@SexyPinkMoule) July 10, 2019

And we most likely haven’t even seen the tip of the pandering iceberg yet.