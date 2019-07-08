The field of Democrats is currently one candidate smaller than it was just this morning (Rep. Swalwell was running for president in case you hadn’t heard), but that might not last long if new reports are true:

Who’s up for a billionaire Dem presidential candidate who thinks billionaires wield too much political power?

Some circuses just can’t get enough clowns.

And to build up mailing lists.

