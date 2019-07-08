The field of Democrats is currently one candidate smaller than it was just this morning (Rep. Swalwell was running for president in case you hadn’t heard), but that might not last long if new reports are true:

NEWS – @TomSteyer told his staff last week that he's jumping into the presidential race after all, and is planning an announcement on Tuesday https://t.co/GttjRy0DRK — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 8, 2019

In late May I asked Steyer if he still might run: “We’ll see. This is a fast-moving thing,” he told me. Just the usual political answer—not quite closing the door, but not being serious? “I don’t know the difference between those 2 things.” Well… https://t.co/GttjRy0DRK — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 8, 2019

Billionaire Tom Steyer has privately told friends & associates in recent days that he plans to enter the race for the Democratic nomination, according to two Democrats familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly. First reported by @IsaacDovere. — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 8, 2019

Who’s up for a billionaire Dem presidential candidate who thinks billionaires wield too much political power?

After 20-candidate debate, Steyer was apparently only Democrat in America who thought: This field is too small. https://t.co/j1bCax8mg4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 8, 2019

Some circuses just can’t get enough clowns.

Tom Steyer is going to run for President because the world needs another generic, boring, rich Democrat whose entire platform is "impeach." — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 8, 2019

Just what they need a little more crazy to choose from — Dan Alden ⭐⭐⭐ (@DanAlden73) July 8, 2019

Too perfect. Thank you. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 8, 2019

I guess that would mean all his commercials for global warming and impeachment were actually a way to raise his profile and name recognition — Robert Pfeiffer (@truththrulove) July 8, 2019

And to build up mailing lists.