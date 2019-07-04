Firefighters in one South Carolina town found themselves with a unique challenge after a fire outside a fireworks store ignited the contents of a storage container. The result was quite a sight:

WOW! Fireworks went off at the Dave Jones Fireworks Store off Carowinds Blvd this morning. Watch updates on #TV64 @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/VtIjtnfNT6 — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) July 4, 2019

According to WSOC-TV, there were no injuries, but it did take firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the blaze.

NOTICE: To clarify this is not the actual store the fire was in containers outside the store. Carowinds Blvd from Hwy 51 to the I-77 Exit ramp is closed to traffic.

Please find an alternate route. #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS#4thofjuly #IndepenceDay pic.twitter.com/hXo47RryBd — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019

That was certainly something.

