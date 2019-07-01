For much of America that just came off a brutally cold winter — along with the Left’s accompanying warnings about the fossil fuels which powered the furnaces that literally kept millions of people alive — it might seem too soon for a lecture about how air conditioning could kill everybody now that it’s summertime. But it’s never too soon for some:

It’s starting to get awfully hot outside. The electric air conditioners we use to stay cool aren't helping https://t.co/vRhqdINLty — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) July 1, 2019

Right on schedule:

Your annual “Actually AC is bad.” OpEd. https://t.co/G2OhLfXviE — Matthew Dempster (@dempstermd) July 1, 2019

What makes that extra rich is that it’s published by the outlet that was co-founded by the billionaire who flies around on private jets and owns about a dozen mansions around the world. But maybe Michael Bloomberg doesn’t use air conditioning.

I don’t think it’s ridiculous to say that hundreds of thousands of people would die every year if we eliminated AC. https://t.co/HXFF0MHdkb — Ben (@BenK84) July 1, 2019

Tens of thousands will die in Europe’s heatwaves. AC would save lives. https://t.co/ndtdYVzOXm — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 1, 2019

To save you a click, the general conclusion is that President Trump isn’t embracing initiatives to lower emissions, which will make air conditioning usage increasingly perpetuate global warming, which will increase air conditioning usage, which will… well, you get the point.

Same people that want all cars to be electric think AC will use to much electricity. https://t.co/nBo7MhRDfX — Brandon Franklin (@redheadfranklin) July 1, 2019

Yes they do , turns yours off and lets see https://t.co/hJdZVhHLdS — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) July 1, 2019

Bloomberg will not, of course, be giving up its climate-controlled Manhattan office tower. https://t.co/YX6MhvQ2kr — Coder The Packetsmith (@CoderInCrisis) July 1, 2019

No, but if everybody else would, they’d appreciate it.