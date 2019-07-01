For much of America that just came off a brutally cold winter — along with the Left’s accompanying warnings about the fossil fuels which powered the furnaces that literally kept millions of people alive — it might seem too soon for a lecture about how air conditioning could kill everybody now that it’s summertime. But it’s never too soon for some:

What makes that extra rich is that it’s published by the outlet that was co-founded by the billionaire who flies around on private jets and owns about a dozen mansions around the world. But maybe Michael Bloomberg doesn’t use air conditioning.

To save you a click, the general conclusion is that President Trump isn’t embracing initiatives to lower emissions, which will make air conditioning usage increasingly perpetuate global warming, which will increase air conditioning usage, which will… well, you get the point.

No, but if everybody else would, they’d appreciate it.

