Shows of anti-Trump Resistance take on many forms, and flipping off Trump Tower is one of the Left’s favorites. Here’s some video of that happening in real time, and the Resistor records the event for posterity:

That could be an ad:

Do you REALLY have what it takes to be part of the Resistance™️? pic.twitter.com/loSSKkaI9e — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 1, 2019

LOL! The Dems should put that image on their 2020 bumper stickers:

He just saved the country https://t.co/8tiNXbrDqs — Connor (@ConnorJessop_) July 1, 2019

“What do you want to do today, babe?” “Let’s head into town and take pictures of us flipping off the Trump tower!” “Okay, babe! Can we go onto Facebook after and bash Trump?” “Of course! I wouldn’t want it any other way.”#rentfree https://t.co/rKV6LBHOj0 — Kylo Whittingham (@KyloWhittingham) July 1, 2019

Imagine flicking a building off and being proud 😂 https://t.co/7I88am9OFI — Jodinho ❄️ (@Jwayne2218) July 1, 2019

It’s like the beaches being stormed all over again — Normal Guy (@Jack80803) July 1, 2019

Don’t know how Trump recovers from this tbh https://t.co/42qmR720Ia — Aaron Miles (@_aaronmiles) July 1, 2019

“My 27 friends on Facebook are gonna think I’m such a badass, Karen” https://t.co/6tXOrwkg4E — Tristen 🥤 (@TheTristenBrown) July 1, 2019

OK, our sides officially hurt.