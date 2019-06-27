Yesterday, many Wayfair workers walked out of their jobs after the company’s CEO wouldn’t comply with their demand to stop making and selling beds for use at detention centers. Next up, Bank of America:

Bank of America will end its association with companies that provide prisoner and immigrant detention services at both the state and federal levels. The move comes amid growing public concern about the nation's border policies. https://t.co/H8Cor9K5mk — CNN (@CNN) June 27, 2019

BREAKING: Bank of America— Homestead shelter’s main bank— is exiting the detention industry: https://t.co/RG7KUFFXh7 pic.twitter.com/CBfPYo15wY — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 26, 2019

It was just last year that Bank of America announced they would stop lending to manufacturers of “military style firearms.”

More:

A spokesperson said Wednesday that Bank of America (BAC) has discussed the issue with its clients that provide those services. While the bank appreciates “steps they have taken to properly execute their contractual and humanitarian responsibilities,” it ultimately decided to “exit the relationships.” “Lacking further legal and policy clarity, and in recognition of the concerns of our employees and stakeholders in the communities we serve, it is our intention to exit these relationships,” the spokesperson said.

How refusing to assist in providing basic needs to people in the detention centers is “helping” them is anybody’s guess:

So they don't want asylum seekers to have resources? Bold strategy… https://t.co/xmFAFrSpki — Fryin' Fat-ams 🍟/Cryin' Sad-ams 😭 (@NotRyanAdams) June 27, 2019

We’re confused by that approach as well.

Progressives only care about the outcome; not who gets hurt in the process. They see these people as useful leverage. https://t.co/qidRlsRkXi — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 27, 2019

Well how helpful is that? Shouldn’t they double or triple their spending to help these

needy immigrants? https://t.co/f8ONuYGEac — Mary Wieden (@MaryWieden) June 27, 2019

Sounds like it’s time to end our 30 year relationship with @BankofAmerica #WalkAway — Karie Mill (@Eroksoccer) June 27, 2019

I was already considering switching off of Bank of America. I guess this seals the deal. https://t.co/dmOPUo6Nf5 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 27, 2019

This is just the woke finance equivalent of what the social media companies are doing to non-progressives https://t.co/wrbH5WEDit — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 27, 2019

We sure went from "they need more blankets" to "their mere existence is unacceptable" in a hurry. https://t.co/7E39XX8L65 — Sam Krusee (@sam_krusee) June 27, 2019

Right?

Bank of America flattened a bunch of homeowners during the housing crisis and instituted foreclosure proceedings against people who didn’t even owe them money, but sure, this fixes it. https://t.co/O5exF4YaRG — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 26, 2019

So if you’re keeping score at home, here’s where things stand:

Let's recap:

Dems: No border crisis, Trump crazy to want money for problem. Dems: Ok crisis but Trump's fault. Wont approve money. Dems: detention facilities = concentration camps. Dems: We need to help the children – stop giving beds and cut funding. They are truly nuts. https://t.co/xNyL06lR1K — James Erickson (@jameserickson) June 27, 2019

Unreal.