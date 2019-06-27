Among rulings announced by the Supreme Court today is one about adding a citizenship question to the U.S. Census. The Court has decided that for now that won’t happen:

However, former Hillary Clinton adviser Brian Fallon read an incorrect report that said the question would be allowed, and it apparently marked the end of the Republic as we know it:

Trending

That must be one of those things that can happen when you program yourself to be pre-enraged about everything.

However, the Court’s ruling on gerrymandering still gave Fallon cause to sound a Resistance alarm with some familiar talking points:

So it’s still “time to get angry,” apparently.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian FalloncitizenshipDonald TrumpSCOTUSSupreme CourtU.S. Census