Among rulings announced by the Supreme Court today is one about adding a citizenship question to the U.S. Census. The Court has decided that for now that won’t happen:

MORE: The decision blocks the addition of a citizenship question for now, but appeared to leave open the possibility that the administration could make another attempt to add it. https://t.co/h3yg4qRLDf https://t.co/grtSLqUMin — ABC News (@ABC) June 27, 2019

However, former Hillary Clinton adviser Brian Fallon read an incorrect report that said the question would be allowed, and it apparently marked the end of the Republic as we know it:

Judicial expert @brianefallon deleted his rage tweet about the Supreme Court census question. Is it still time to get angry? pic.twitter.com/K1VCv8whYE — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 27, 2019

That must be one of those things that can happen when you program yourself to be pre-enraged about everything.

Republicans spent 30 years winning state houses and gaining control of the Senate. Liberals don't want to put in the work. — elPresidenteCastro (@elPresCastro) June 27, 2019

However, the Court’s ruling on gerrymandering still gave Fallon cause to sound a Resistance alarm with some familiar talking points:

This ruling on gerrymandering is exactly why it is not enough to just win the next election. The Supreme Court is helping Republicans *rig* the elections. Democrats need a *proactive* plan to confront the partisan capture of the Court. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) June 27, 2019

So it’s still “time to get angry,” apparently.