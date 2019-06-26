Today there’s video making the rounds showing Attorney General Bill Barr playing the bagpipes, but many are reminding everybody that there’s more to it than just the musical part:

Come for the bagpipe playing, stay for the dig at Dems afterwards:

WATCH: Attorney General William Barr plays the bagpipes at a Justice Department event https://t.co/RfKeHkwMFs pic.twitter.com/08MT6Ijhez — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 26, 2019

LOL. Yep, he really said it:

Barr plays the bagpipes ahead of speech to the nation’s federal prosecutors. He joked that the @NYPDnews bagpipers had tried to keep their appearance a secret but “I am very proficient at — dare I say the word — spying.” 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3QdrApwBqU — Sadie Gurman (@sgurman) June 26, 2019

For some reason we’re guessing not everybody will find the humor in that (we’re looking at you, Chuck Schumer!).

Which means it’s another day ending with a “y.”