While Democrats have been trying to apply their own spin to recent news of what ICE will be doing in the coming days, President Trump added more details that the Left won’t be mentioning:

The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is purportedly running for president but you’d need a Triton submarine in order to go down far enough to find his polling number, went full fear monger on the issue of ICE apprehensions:

If you’re Hispanic, there’s nothing @realDonaldTrump wont do to break up your family, cage your children, or erase your existence with a weaponized census. And there’s nothing we won’t do in the streets, courts, and at the ballot box to stop him. #FamiliesBelongTogether — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 22, 2019

There’s just so much wrong with that tweet. Where to begin? Let’s start here:

You suffer from malady common among Democrats. You constantly misspell “illegal alien” as “Hispanic” — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) June 22, 2019

“Migrants” and “immigrants” are other words Democrats use to avoid the reality of the situation.

Urgh, this is one of the worst. I know plenty of Hispanic families living here in peace. No separation. This is just misleading. Fear mongering. Awful tactic — DCargi (@cargi_d) June 22, 2019

In other words, vintage Swalwell. But at least he didn’t accuse Trump of planning to nuke all “immigrants.”

ICE has been tasked with apprehending people in the country illegally who have been ordered to be deported but are refusing to comply, but being the shameless, pandering politician he is, Swalwell turned that into all Hispanics.

“Weaponized Census”😭😭😭😭 Asking if people are American Citizens is common sense except to the insane Liberal Democrats! — Mello (@JMelloYellow) June 22, 2019

This is such garbage bs. Enforcing removal orders, some from the Obama admin, is not racist. https://t.co/wYdaFGOOw6 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 22, 2019

So to sum things up for Swalwell: