While Democrats have been trying to apply their own spin to recent news of what ICE will be doing in the coming days, President Trump added more details that the Left won’t be mentioning:

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is purportedly running for president but you’d need a Triton submarine in order to go down far enough to find his polling number, went full fear monger on the issue of ICE apprehensions:

There’s just so much wrong with that tweet. Where to begin? Let’s start here:

“Migrants” and “immigrants” are other words Democrats use to avoid the reality of the situation.

In other words, vintage Swalwell. But at least he didn’t accuse Trump of planning to nuke all “immigrants.”

ICE has been tasked with apprehending people in the country illegally who have been ordered to be deported but are refusing to comply, but being the shameless, pandering politician he is, Swalwell turned that into all Hispanics.

So to sum things up for Swalwell:

