Chuck Schumer doesn’t sound much different from Eric Swalwell in his tweet about President Trump having ICE enforce immigration laws:

When things aren’t going well, @realDonaldTrump plays to his base Instead of putting forth solutions to fix our broken immigration system, instead of pursuing criminals, he threatens to tear families apart This isn’t leadership

This is inhumane & unwisehttps://t.co/WZgtUsF6Ub — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 22, 2019

It’s incredibly ironic that Schumer accuses Trump of “playing to his base” by enforcing immigration laws when Chuck’s the one playing to the Dem base. Schumer’s Senate colleague Tom Cotton described what Democrats like Schumer are NOT mentioning:

.@SenSchumer conveniently omits that these illegal aliens’ cases have been heard & rejected, hence they’re under valid orders of removals. If illegal aliens with final orders of removal can’t be deported, who can be? Democrats have a radical, open-borders position. https://t.co/Kjf95Njykl — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 22, 2019

One thing’s for sure: Cotton seems to have triggered many Dems with that simple reminder, and Schumer will no doubt be among them.