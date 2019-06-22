Chuck Schumer doesn’t sound much different from Eric Swalwell in his tweet about President Trump having ICE enforce immigration laws:

It’s incredibly ironic that Schumer accuses Trump of “playing to his base” by enforcing immigration laws when Chuck’s the one playing to the Dem base. Schumer’s Senate colleague Tom Cotton described what Democrats like Schumer are NOT mentioning:

One thing’s for sure: Cotton seems to have triggered many Dems with that simple reminder, and Schumer will no doubt be among them.

Tags: border securityChuck SchumerICEillegal immigrationimmigrationTom Cotton