Early yesterday, there were explosions and ensuing fires at an oil refinery in Philadelphia:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used that story to pivot so fast and awkwardly to one of her pet issues that it’s amazing nobody got whiplash from this tweet:

Well that’s… something:

Talk about forcing an issue.

Frankly, we’re not totally sure, but that question could be asked after most of AOC’s tweets.

AOC’s sure been on a roll lately.

If AOC’s truly even more alarmed by climate change she should insist that the Green New Deal get a vote in the Senate! Wait, never mind.

