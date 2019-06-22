Early yesterday, there were explosions and ensuing fires at an oil refinery in Philadelphia:

PHILADELPHIA REFINERY FIRE: Video of the explosion at a Southwest Philadelphia refinery captured by a 6abc Action News traffic camera. https://t.co/Gy3VRZZyyF pic.twitter.com/mbuyg6Lcw0 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 21, 2019

From Pennsylvania to New Jersey, there were reports of homes shaking after an explosion at an oil refinery complex in Philadelphia https://t.co/T0PIHAAaAg — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 21, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used that story to pivot so fast and awkwardly to one of her pet issues that it’s amazing nobody got whiplash from this tweet:

This was Philadelphia after an oil refinery exploded this morning. So… what’s that about how climate change isn’t an existential crisis that will disproportionately impact working class people & burn its way up? We need a solution on the scale of the crisis: #GreenNewDeal 🌎 https://t.co/5vNMrrUZBg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

Well that’s… something:

Alexa, what’s a non sequitur? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 22, 2019

Talk about forcing an issue.

What does this even mean? https://t.co/sc7xwXhavd — The Metal Life🌟🌟🌟🤘🇺🇸🇺🇸🤘 (@TheronMcGrew) June 22, 2019

Frankly, we’re not totally sure, but that question could be asked after most of AOC’s tweets.

AOC, exactly how does an oil refinery explosion qualify as evidence that CO2 has caused an "existential crisis"? #ClimateTwitter https://t.co/oTWAwdj1kn — Tom Nelson (@tan123) June 22, 2019

Dafuq does climate have to do with this explosion? lol https://t.co/2qZLkjy6SF — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 22, 2019

AOC’s sure been on a roll lately.

*face palm* way to go New York. NAILED IT. https://t.co/qgSni6JEIg — Matt Frey (@Biggiefrey13) June 22, 2019

Just when I thought she reached the Pinnacle of incoherent thought… https://t.co/9QL4Uin2nH — Jake Porter (@jakeaporter) June 22, 2019

Gas and oil are flammable and that's because of Climate Change? Really? https://t.co/irFyl2c9yw — Snako (@wakosnako) June 22, 2019

Oil refinery exploded because of…. Climate change… 🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/PH8aPhjDoT — Fraz (@Fraz__K) June 22, 2019

Global warming caused the refinery explosion? Is there nothing it can't do? https://t.co/zLrtRRZHOh — Populo Iratus (@cmahar3) June 22, 2019

If AOC’s truly even more alarmed by climate change she should insist that the Green New Deal get a vote in the Senate! Wait, never mind.