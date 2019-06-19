Kamala Harris is among the candidates in the Dem 2020 field who are trying to make the most out of recent Trump comments about possible deportations, and she’s really going all-in:

Mass deportations are cruel and violate our values. As this president rips more families apart, let's remember that history has already shown us what happens when governments begin rounding people up by ethnic group. This would be a shameful stain on our country. https://t.co/habT23JayV — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 18, 2019

Katie Pavlich called out several things wrong with that tweet:

1) “Violate our values.” What about the millions who violated our laws? 2) Nobody is getting “rounded up” by ethnic group 3) people being deported have committed additional crimes to entering illegally and have repeatedly failed to show up for court 4) You were a prosecutor! Smh https://t.co/ybNuaLo9VA — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 19, 2019

But Harris did have a defender, and Pavlich responded:

Seeking asylum is legal. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 19, 2019

Filing a fraudulent asylum claim, which the vast majority are doing, is illegal https://t.co/AsLQpeagmh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 19, 2019

Another Democrat candidate’s attempt to turn something into the worst thing that’s ever happened in the history of forever is shown to be nothing more than the desperate narrative that it is.

Katie, what you say makes too much sense and just gets in the way of her agenda of giving criminals, legal or illegal, a free pass. — Mike Rush (@SSpike71) June 19, 2019

Harris is nothing short of shameless.