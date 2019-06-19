Rep. Dan Crenshaw is among those calling out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her use of the term “concentration camps” to describe detention centers at the border while also invoking “Never Forget.” Here’s what Rep. Crenshaw had to say to AOC yesterday:

Clearly I need to explain that, in concentration camps, people are unjustly sought out and confined. This isn’t what is happening at the border. Migrants are illegally crossing our border. Most are asylum seekers, thus pending trial, so your expert definition doesn’t apply. https://t.co/gE6kaj7jGz — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 18, 2019

Your comments reveal total disregard for our sovereignty & a deep ignorance that belittles the horrors of the Holocaust. If you’re worried about conditions at the border, why don’t you do something about it & support @RepMikeRogersAL’s bill securing billions in humanitarian aid? — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 18, 2019

We know that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has many friends in the field of journalism, and in this matter, Soledad O’Brien is one of those helping circle the wagons around AOC:

This is a good indication that this Congrssman doesn’t realize that it is not illegal to cross the border in search of asylum in America. (He also should speak to a historian about the historical roots of Concentration camps, because he’s wrong on that, too). https://t.co/rsLT97fstS — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 19, 2019

Radio host and former CIA intelligence officer Buck Sexton called BS on that tweet:

Wrong. It is in fact illegal to cross the border outside a port of entry, even if seeking asylum. That’s what about 90% of these migrants are doing. They are breaking the law. And then when they don’t show up for their asylum hearing, they are breaking the law again. https://t.co/anVJmddkHF — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 19, 2019

