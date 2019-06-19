Rep. Dan Crenshaw is among those calling out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her use of the term “concentration camps” to describe detention centers at the border while also invoking “Never Forget.” Here’s what Rep. Crenshaw had to say to AOC yesterday:

We know that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has many friends in the field of journalism, and in this matter, Soledad O’Brien is one of those helping circle the wagons around AOC:

Radio host and former CIA intelligence officer Buck Sexton called BS on that tweet:

Ouch! That’s gonna leave a mark.

***

