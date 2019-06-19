President Trump headlined a rally at a packed venue in Orlando, Florida last night, and New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro spotted a certain somebody in the audience and described it this way:

Very strange, for those of who covered 2016 campaign, to see Sen Marco Rubio smiling and chuckling in this audience. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) June 19, 2019

Marco Rubio shot back with some sarcasm:

BREAKING In an unprecedented move a Republican Senator attended a rally in his home state in support of the re-election of a Republican President. https://t.co/0zC3nvJB0X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 19, 2019

The MSM has an agenda to help push so don’t get in their way!

Yes, NYT reporter, how unprecedented to see former primary opponents support each other. First time it has ever happened in history, if I’m not mistaken. https://t.co/MRCNGrWP3K — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 19, 2019

It would seem the media angle on who’s who at “Trump for President” rallies is starting to take shape.

Didn't the last president name a primary opponent as secretary of state? NYT reporter's sense of "unprecedented" certainly oesn't go back far. — Ron Franklin (@RonaldBFranklin) June 19, 2019

When it happens on the Left the media is more likely to refer to it as unity.