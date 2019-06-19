President Trump headlined a rally at a packed venue in Orlando, Florida last night, and New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro spotted a certain somebody in the audience and described it this way:

Marco Rubio shot back with some sarcasm:

The MSM has an agenda to help push so don’t get in their way!

It would seem the media angle on who’s who at “Trump for President” rallies is starting to take shape.

When it happens on the Left the media is more likely to refer to it as unity.

