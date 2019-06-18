President Trump held a big rally in Florida on Tuesday night that was the official launch to his 2020 re-election bid:

Dan Bongino summed up the size of the crowd this way:

LOL.

But anyway, back to the point of this post. As you might expect, the Trump rally featured its share of mainstream media criticism, and CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter explained why the cable net cut away from the rally after just a few minutes:

The cutting away wouldn’t have had anything to do with the “CNN sucks” chants, would it?

Well, it’s sort of believable, right? OK, maybe not.

Ha! Without a doubt.

Will Jim Acosta try to get some extra book sales out of all this? Stay tuned.

Even Soledad O’Brien is all over CNN:

Pass the popcorn!

***

