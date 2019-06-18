President Trump held a big rally in Florida on Tuesday night that was the official launch to his 2020 re-election bid:

President Donald Trump revved up his reelection campaign with a rally Tuesday in Florida, filling Orlando’s Amway Center arena to capacity as he lashed out at critics and pledged four more years of his confrontational, intensely nationalist agenda.https://t.co/OUARFjmi0d — Florida Times-Union (@jaxdotcom) June 19, 2019

Dan Bongino summed up the size of the crowd this way:

There are more people in line for the bathroom right now at the #TrumpRallyOrlando than there were in total at Joe Biden’s “rally” last week. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 19, 2019

LOL.

But anyway, back to the point of this post. As you might expect, the Trump rally featured its share of mainstream media criticism, and CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter explained why the cable net cut away from the rally after just a few minutes:

After a "CNN sucks" chant breaks out at Trump's re-election event, Trump says "that is a LOT of fake news back there." CNN aired the first 6 minutes, then cut away for analysis. @JohnBerman pointed out that Trump reverted to his usual lines. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 19, 2019

The cutting away wouldn’t have had anything to do with the “CNN sucks” chants, would it?

"analysis" LOL — JWF (@JammieWF) June 19, 2019

Well, it’s sort of believable, right? OK, maybe not.

He seems a little upset 😂 Wondering if they just went back to “analyzing” the Mueller report for impeachable offenses. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 19, 2019

Ha! Without a doubt.

At this point CNN might as well have interns copy and paste old rally coverage tweets. — Joel Lawhead 🇺🇸 (@JoelLawhead) June 19, 2019

Will Jim Acosta try to get some extra book sales out of all this? Stay tuned.

Even Soledad O’Brien is all over CNN:

CNN has no idea how to cover this President. They’re torn between capitulation (cover event where journos are mocked), sucking up (“Melania Woman of Mystery”) and ignoring (cut away after 6 mins.). Net/net: a hot mess. https://t.co/cnUw9wfhIk — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 19, 2019

Pass the popcorn!

