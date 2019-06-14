Later this month, the 20 Democrats who qualified for a pair of debates in Miami will square off. The 20 participants have been split into two different groups:

NEWS – the Democratic debate groups PURPLE: bernie, harris, biden, buttigieg, bennet, williamson, swalwell gillibrand, yang, hickenlooper ORANGE: booker, warren, beto, klobuchar, delaney, tulsi, castro, ryan, de blasio, Inslee NBC will now decide which night goes first — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) June 14, 2019

Orange night – Warren, Beto, etc, goes first Purple – the Biden/Bernie/Harris/Pete night, goes second — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) June 14, 2019

People are noticing that one higher profile candidate might not like what she sees:

Warren's people gonna go on the warpath on this one. It looks like an undercard debate. https://t.co/zZJofX82TR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 14, 2019

Uh oh:

Warren hardest hit. No one will watch that debate. https://t.co/jMySeP6Lkw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 14, 2019

My hot take is that Elizabeth Warren being at the kid’s table debate will allow her to stand out more than anyone else at the better debate, thus allowing her to break through the pack most successfully https://t.co/0NBW8nIorY — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 14, 2019

Despite assurances to the contrary, the Dems are in fact having a varsity and JV debate. If I were Warren I’d be hot. https://t.co/i5xaCf2Exm — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) June 14, 2019

This is really good for Yang and really bad for Warren. https://t.co/aoq0AKsAPz — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) June 14, 2019

This could be a more entertaining way to settle everything:

Instead of a debate, how about a dodgeball competition? I'd bet on Team Orange because of Klobuchar. "PASS THIS, ERIC!" *nails Eric Swalwell in the head* https://t.co/59zezhhV89 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 14, 2019

Too bad dodgeball has recently been declared by progressives to be a “tool of oppression.”