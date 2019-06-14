Since the media seems hell-bent to discuss any number of hypothetical situations lately, another potential scenario was put in front of President Trump this week, and it had to do with who he will endorse… in 2024:

Yikes. On Fox News just now, Trump won't say if Pence has his automatic endorsement in 2024. "You can't put me in that position," the president said — noting he would, at least, give his vice president "strong consideration." — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) June 14, 2019

Should Trump’s 2024 endorsement already be a done deal? Other politicians don’t seem to get the same type of “yikes” from the press:

Why Yikes? Obama hasn't endorsed Biden. It's standard to wait. — Brian Flood (@briansflood) June 14, 2019

fwiw. Obama hasn’t endorsed Biden https://t.co/mcBWWwqx4T — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 14, 2019

But anyway, back to what Trump might or might not do in 2024! *Eye roll*

Has Obama endorsed Uncle Joe yet? Give me a break. https://t.co/JL3LPMWgwn — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 14, 2019

Has Obama even endorsed Biden YET? — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) June 14, 2019

I guess it's not good to just automatically endorse your VP when they run after you. Someone tell @BarackObama am I right? @JoeBiden https://t.co/zgv8GyAw0j — Sam Michel (@sammichelwjob) June 14, 2019

Obama has not endorsed Biden yet either. https://t.co/eIoJuSYAs1 — Ken Hesser (@kenhesser) June 14, 2019

Blah Story: Obama won't endorse Biden (who is running right now) BIG Story: Trump won't endorse Pence in a hypothetical election 4 years from now https://t.co/bcvnbWl6cx — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 14, 2019

Many in the media these days prefer discussing hypotheticals over things that have actually happened.