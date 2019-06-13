After it was announced that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month, former FBI deputy director under James Comey (later acting director), Andrew McCabe, weighed in during an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace:

On MSNBC, Andrew McCabe reacts to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders departure: "I have to say I will not miss her". Nicolle Wallace responds with giddy giggle. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 13, 2019

Here’s video of the exchange:

Former Obama-era intelligence community officials like McCabe, along with James Comey and John Brennan, like to say that Trump’s accusations of bias among them are unfounded and ridiculous, but they counter that almost every time they open their mouths:

What bias tho? — Sarah (@mamaswati) June 13, 2019

If you were ever open to the idea that McCabe was a non-partisan & impartial LEO, that myth is completely debunked now. https://t.co/7RsN2piXEF — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 13, 2019

Right? And then there are the “journalists” who interview them: