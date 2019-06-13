At Nancy Pelosi’s press conference today, she spoke about the Democrats continued search for dirt on the Trump administration amid calls for her to begin impeachment proceedings on the charge of… whatever. Pelosi also made a claim that comes with a beverage warning before proceeding:

Pelosi: impeachment/investigation has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with patriotism. Notes again that it takes time. (This is of course, quite a simplification. The political caucus Is definitely a factor” — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) June 13, 2019

As we go down this path to seek the truth…and to hold the president accountable, it has nothing to do with politics, Pelosi said. It has everything to do with patriotism. — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) June 13, 2019

Nothing to do with partisanship or politics? LOL! That’s a good one, Nancy!

Pelosi: “Holding the president accountable has nothing to do with campaigns or politics.” 🤦🏼‍♀️😂🤣😭 those believing this DM me got some used swamp land for sale 😭😭 #TrumpDerangementSyndrome #TrumpLandslide2020 #MAGA — Trump Girl 👠🚂🇺🇸 (@carlawinston5) June 13, 2019

The irony is that many on Pelosi’s side are also accusing her of playing politics by not impeaching. Pass the popcorn!