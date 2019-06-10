Former First Lady Michelle Obama, true to her former “Let’s Move” initiative, is staying active since leaving the White House:

Michelle Obama to lead female celebrity dodgeball team in 'Late Late Show' face-offhttps://t.co/tTZ1Bkodhi pic.twitter.com/ALFwslGK0b — The Hill (@thehill) June 10, 2019

Hold on, because this is potentially problematic for a progressive:

wait a minute – didn't the @washingtonpost publish a story about how Dodgeball is a tool of Oppressors? What does that make Michelle? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) June 10, 2019

Wait! Wasn't dodgeball JUST labeled as a tool of oppression? https://t.co/tcM43SQtxT — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 10, 2019

Why yes — yes it was!

Dodgeball is a tool of "oppression" used to "dehumanize" others, researchers argue https://t.co/2GANBGdk5i — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2019

Awkward…

So, I guess it is O.K. for these people to participate in the oppression of others?https://t.co/ZB1Hj5QAVY — Mike (@BadKarma5555) June 10, 2019

That’s according to some researchers in Canada that now might be owed an explanation from the former FLOTUS.

But it's been deemed *oppressive* according too progressive liberal folks..good for thee~ not for me… — webrown (@wbrown9444) June 10, 2019

I thought dodgeball was a tool of oppression? https://t.co/G9kk54NUcD — CJ Mandarin (@CJMandarin) June 10, 2019

But I was told dodgeball was an unethical tool of 'oppression'. https://t.co/Fgk83wIkQp — 🍺¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@beerboyeee) June 10, 2019

But I though dodgeball was a big no no for progressives. — Patricia Reffner (@pattyreffner) June 10, 2019

She doesn't realize she is oppressing people? https://t.co/CrH2aYUgLi — Rick Barrett 💼🔍 (@BarrettBrief) June 10, 2019

Wow, this all escalated so quickly.