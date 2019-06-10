Former First Lady Michelle Obama, true to her former “Let’s Move” initiative, is staying active since leaving the White House:
Michelle Obama to lead female celebrity dodgeball team in 'Late Late Show' face-offhttps://t.co/tTZ1Bkodhi pic.twitter.com/ALFwslGK0b
— The Hill (@thehill) June 10, 2019
Hold on, because this is potentially problematic for a progressive:
wait a minute – didn't the @washingtonpost publish a story about how Dodgeball is a tool of Oppressors? What does that make Michelle?
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) June 10, 2019
Wait! Wasn't dodgeball JUST labeled as a tool of oppression? https://t.co/tcM43SQtxT
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 10, 2019
Why yes — yes it was!
Dodgeball is a tool of "oppression" used to "dehumanize" others, researchers argue https://t.co/2GANBGdk5i
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2019
Awkward…
That’s according to some researchers in Canada that now might be owed an explanation from the former FLOTUS.
