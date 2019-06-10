House Judiciary Committee Democrats have called on John Dean, of Nixon-era Watergate infamy, to testify at a hearing today:

John Dean to testify Mueller report allegations "strikingly like Watergate"https://t.co/M9gqp6tLWe pic.twitter.com/jzqIPC3zet — The Hill (@thehill) June 10, 2019

What do Dems hope to get from Dean in regards to Trump? Certainly not any facts surrounding Russia, 2016 or anything else, as Dean himself pointed out:

Democrats: "We will follow the facts wherever they lead us" Lead witness: "I'm clearly not a fact witness"pic.twitter.com/pVor6nB2qv — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) June 10, 2019

That’s just perfect, because “facts” are the Democrats’ enemy when it comes to trying to save their 2016 narrative.

John Dean: "I'm clearly not a fact witness" No kidding. That's why they called him, they don't want facts being thrown around. Jerry Nadler, a lifetime bureaucrat hack does what government does, repair the same road 15 times, or investigate what was already investigated. — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) June 10, 2019

First Avenatti, now this hack. FFS, Dems and CNN can't get out of their own way… https://t.co/ohxev8xdK3 — Robert Myers (@Rondo2) June 10, 2019

Haha! What other kind of witness is there besides a fact witness??? 🤦‍♂️ #DemocratsAreCorrupt #Trump2020 — Rocket44 🇺🇸 (@rocketsales44) June 10, 2019

It’s come to this.