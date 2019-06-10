House Judiciary Committee Democrats have called on John Dean, of Nixon-era Watergate infamy, to testify at a hearing today:

What do Dems hope to get from Dean in regards to Trump? Certainly not any facts surrounding Russia, 2016 or anything else, as Dean himself pointed out:

That’s just perfect, because “facts” are the Democrats’ enemy when it comes to trying to save their 2016 narrative.

It’s come to this.

