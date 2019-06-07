The New York Times comes across as attempting to sound the alarm about what the GOP-controlled Senate has been focused on of late:

Senator Mitch McConnell has turned his chamber into a legislative graveyard, opting to devote the Senate floor almost exclusively to confirming conservative judicial nominations and Trump administration appointees https://t.co/LIGc4dEEdn — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 7, 2019

Team Mitch didn’t find that to be a bad thing. Quite the opposite actually:

"I’m Mitch McConnell and I approve this message." https://t.co/nBmiH2Y1nn — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) June 7, 2019

Well dayum!

Cocaine Mitch on fire!🍿🍿 — Aviva (@avivalev) June 7, 2019

Say what you will; the man knows what he's about. https://t.co/CDUw6897am — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 7, 2019

Of the three backfired nicknames Democrats have given McConnell, did what we just witness come from “Cocaine Mitch,” “Grim Reaper Mitch” or “Nuclear Mitch”?