Here’s the hot take of the day, courtesy of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro:

Trending

So, capitalism is Venezuela’s problem?

However, it sounds like an AOC-championed plan might have another endorsement:

Coming from Maduro, that’s just something else.

But it’s because of that bad, evil capitalism… or something.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: capitalismNicolas MadurosocialismVenezuela