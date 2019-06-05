Here’s the hot take of the day, courtesy of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro:

En el Día Mundial del Ambiente, ratificamos nuestro proyecto ecosocialista como única vía para lograr equilibrio de la vida en la Pachamama. Llamo a los pueblos a comprometerse en la lucha contra los daños que ha ocasionado el sistema destructor capitalista. ¡Salvemos el Planeta! pic.twitter.com/5Jt38ZTaJg — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 5, 2019

On World Environmental Day, we ratify our eco-socialist project as the only way to achieve life balance in Mother Earth. I call on the peoples to commit themselves to the struggle against the damages caused by the capitalist destructive system. […] https://t.co/nz9G0HjYh6 — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) June 5, 2019

So, capitalism is Venezuela’s problem?

However, it sounds like an AOC-championed plan might have another endorsement:

Coming from Maduro, that’s just something else.

Your people are eating their pets. — The Duke of Northumberland (@Bagehot99) June 5, 2019

But it’s because of that bad, evil capitalism… or something.