Here’s the hot take of the day, courtesy of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro:
En el Día Mundial del Ambiente, ratificamos nuestro proyecto ecosocialista como única vía para lograr equilibrio de la vida en la Pachamama. Llamo a los pueblos a comprometerse en la lucha contra los daños que ha ocasionado el sistema destructor capitalista. ¡Salvemos el Planeta! pic.twitter.com/5Jt38ZTaJg
— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 5, 2019
On World Environmental Day, we ratify our eco-socialist project as the only way to achieve life balance in Mother Earth. I call on the peoples to commit themselves to the struggle against the damages caused by the capitalist destructive system. […] https://t.co/nz9G0HjYh6
— Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) June 5, 2019
So, capitalism is Venezuela’s problem?
However, it sounds like an AOC-championed plan might have another endorsement:
#GreenNewDeal @DemSocialists https://t.co/kK22AYzlpk
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 5, 2019
Coming from Maduro, that’s just something else.
Your people are eating their pets.
— The Duke of Northumberland (@Bagehot99) June 5, 2019
But it’s because of that bad, evil capitalism… or something.