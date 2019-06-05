A story out of North Carolina that describes how a sheriff’s deputy was denied service at a jewelry store as long as he continued to wear his firearm is making the rounds:

No service weapon in the jewelry store? @IredellSheriff says deputy told he couldn't pick up engagement ring he paid for if he came into jewelry store wearing his gun. Sheriff's FB post getting a lot of attention. What say you @KayJewelers? pic.twitter.com/rgTbp6EZZb — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) June 5, 2019

An officer was reportedly denied service as long as he had his service weapon on him, and this is the jewelry chain’s response:

We are reaching out to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to apologize for the mishandling of this matter. We have tremendous respect for law enforcement, and we will reinforce store training regarding our firearm policy with specific regard to uniformed law enforcement. — Kay Jewelers (@KayJewelers) June 5, 2019

Dana Loesch is among those wondering what happened and why:

Gun-free is your corporate policy, yes? Is that the same for uniformed law enforcement or are they an exception? Sorry, your response is unclear. https://t.co/iZXtgwbPJF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 5, 2019

So, where is this jewelry store where cops are not allowed? Asking for a friend. — Anthony Greene (@TonyGreene05) June 5, 2019

"Gun free" = "Target rich" — Sam Ward (@godsavecroatia) June 5, 2019

Just when you think the Stupid Tank is full and there is not any room left for more, we get a story like this. https://t.co/UfFlVmuzVl — John Curran (@jac2623) June 5, 2019

