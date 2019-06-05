As we told you Monday, Bette Midler tweeted a story about Trump but later deleted it after discovering it was “fake news” that had been debunked long ago.

On Tuesday, Trump responded to that now-deleted tweeting of a debunked meme, which helped get Midler’s name trending on Twitter:

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

A couple of hours after that, Midler quote tweeted Michael Moore and added her own commentary about Trump:

He actually looks better here! Maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv. I mean, shove. https://t.co/GDdrF3Zfry — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 5, 2019

Well, this seems to have escalated.

Excuse me ma'am, but jokes about knifing people aren't funny!!!!!!1!!! https://t.co/Oa4aXDGl35 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 5, 2019

Hey, if a Republican entertainer had said something similar about Obama, would Bette have had a problem with it?

The replies are filled with people with their pants at their ankles fapping over the thought of someone giving Trump a shiv Because joking about killing the President is ok if you have TDS https://t.co/Rd85wlstff — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 5, 2019

I wonder if the @SecretService thinks suggesting stabbing a president is funny? Or is it different if you're famous? https://t.co/qw0oVNf5j9 — Bacon Eating Infidel (@dabears1973) June 5, 2019

The Twitter standards can be difficult to grasp.