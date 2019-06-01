As we told you yesterday, a shooting in Virginia Beach left 12 people dead and several injured. Here are some details as they’ve been reported:

NEW: The names of the 12 victims who were killed during a mass shooting at the Municipal Center in Virginia Beach Friday are read at a press conference by officials. https://t.co/IJNplWdWSW pic.twitter.com/vg4yI4qo8y — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2019

BREAKING: Virginia Beach officials ID shooter who killed 12 at city building as Dewayne Craddock, say they'll name him only once. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2019

Updates from latest briefing in Virginia Beach: — 12 people shot and killed today. The shooter also was killed. — Police found victims on all 3 floors of the building. And 1 outside in a vehicle. — Gunman used a .45 caliber hand gun with a suppressor. https://t.co/NfDxgtWN1F — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) June 1, 2019

BREAKING: Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera states that the attacker in the Virginia Beach tragedy used a handgun and reloaded multiple times. — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 1, 2019

Apparently politicians like Bernie Sanders didn’t feel the need to wait and find out all the facts before tracing it back in order to assign blame:

Jane and I are grieving for the victims in Virginia Beach and their families. The days of the NRA controlling Congress and writing our gun laws must end. Congress must listen to the American people and pass gun safety legislation. This sickening gun violence must stop. https://t.co/iSAtYWg7HH — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 31, 2019

Like clockwork.

So tired of politicians having to immediately politicize a tragedy. — Brenda G (@SweeperToo) June 1, 2019

So this. We know ZERO at this point about the shooter, the weapon(s) involved, the circumstances of the shooting, the ownership or acquisition of the weapon(s) at issue. But Vultures like Sanders are already seeking POLITICAL advantage. Get a soul. https://t.co/3LQiE1zYGW — Vocem Libertatis (@vocemlibertatis) June 1, 2019

Shorter Bernie: Let me get a political hit in…Oh, and I express my sincere grief. https://t.co/GETOVagM8T — Beka (@AuthorAnnBaker) June 1, 2019

Do you even know anything about what happened and why? SHUT YOUR PIEHOLE UNTIL YOU DO! https://t.co/RlS7cXuFWV — Gary Withrow (@withrowgw) June 1, 2019

The truth of the situation takes a distant second to the need to get their talking points out there as fast as possible.