Anti-Trump Resistance leader and Dem Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin wanted everybody to know what he thinks Mueller made clear this week:

Mueller clearly stated 6 things this week: 1. Trump committed numerous crimes

2. Trump’s team conspired with Russia

3. Trump obstructed justice

4. Trump should be indicted

5. Trump shouldn’t be president

6. Trump should #ResignOrBeImpeached — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 31, 2019

Really?

Exactly zero of that is true. — Frisco D'Anconia (@oldestmember4) May 31, 2019

But a guy can dream, can’t he? The Mueller report itself provides a rebuttal:

Is this a real tweet? From the Mueller report: "The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities." https://t.co/8DchfQP5vy — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) May 31, 2019

We’re thinking a lot of that only happened inside his own head.

Was there a speech that wasn’t aired? — Asymmetric Solutions (@AsymmetricUSA) May 31, 2019

Please provide proof … transcript didnt show those words — todd wichita (@toddinwichita) May 31, 2019

If any of this was true, it would prove #mueller is inept for not indicting any of Trump's team. so, which is it? https://t.co/oDn7PVQ6Mr — The Teatarian (@teapartytempest) May 31, 2019

Mueller spoke for over 8 minutes, and he still said none of those things. https://t.co/w4KSd0iWQu — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) May 31, 2019

Mueller literally said none of these things, but the hashtag is hilarious. Thanks for the laugh 🤣🤣 https://t.co/9xiJxdHz2J — Leslie ن (@LADowd) May 31, 2019

The hashtag ought to do the trick!