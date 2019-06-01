Anti-Trump Resistance leader and Dem Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin wanted everybody to know what he thinks Mueller made clear this week:
Mueller clearly stated 6 things this week:
1. Trump committed numerous crimes
2. Trump’s team conspired with Russia
3. Trump obstructed justice
4. Trump should be indicted
5. Trump shouldn’t be president
6. Trump should #ResignOrBeImpeached
Really?
Exactly zero of that is true.
But a guy can dream, can’t he? The Mueller report itself provides a rebuttal:
Is this a real tweet?
From the Mueller report: "The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities." https://t.co/8DchfQP5vy
We’re thinking a lot of that only happened inside his own head.
Was there a speech that wasn’t aired?
Please provide proof … transcript didnt show those words
If any of this was true, it would prove #mueller is inept for not indicting any of Trump's team. so, which is it? https://t.co/oDn7PVQ6Mr
Mueller spoke for over 8 minutes, and he still said none of those things. https://t.co/w4KSd0iWQu
Exhibit 1 of Leftwing #TDS : https://t.co/HPdjONwV35
Mueller literally said none of these things, but the hashtag is hilarious. Thanks for the laugh 🤣🤣 https://t.co/9xiJxdHz2J
The hashtag ought to do the trick!