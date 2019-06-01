Here’s an article from CBS News that purports to have found a way to combat childhood obesity. Don’t be drinking anything when reading this:

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who has a universal basic income plan that he calls a “freedom dividend” (no, seriously), might love that angle from CBS News. So would Bernie Sanders and probably AOC.

Is there anything socialism can’t do? Well, besides deliver the utopia its proponents promise, that is.

Trending

Ha! That’s one way to look at it.

Oh, one more detail:

Also: “More income could also lead to children consuming more calories and also gaining weight by leading more sedentary lives, an earlier study on the economic causes of obesity shows.”

Otherwise, foolproof plan!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childhood obesitysocialism