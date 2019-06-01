Here’s an article from CBS News that purports to have found a way to combat childhood obesity. Don’t be drinking anything when reading this:

A solution for childhood obesity? Universal basic income https://t.co/93z4bgqSww pic.twitter.com/fMSgQ0WMIK — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2019

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who has a universal basic income plan that he calls a “freedom dividend” (no, seriously), might love that angle from CBS News. So would Bernie Sanders and probably AOC.

Weird how the “solutions” to every problem are all socialist. https://t.co/laeKP9s4mB — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 1, 2019

Is there anything socialism can’t do? Well, besides deliver the utopia its proponents promise, that is.

Pushing a socialist policy via "solving" childhood obesity………. How on earth does one think like this? https://t.co/OyvLumwweY — 🧀Marcus Foo🇦🇺 (@AStrongerOZ) June 1, 2019

Well under socialism food is rationed so guess that's a good way to lose weight.https://t.co/jRy3hhLLyK — DeplorableSmirkingAsianGirl😏✝️ (@RNelson1994) June 1, 2019

Ha! That’s one way to look at it.

Ah….lol cos those on welfare are typically so health…. — Luke Swasbrook (@3Dswasb) June 1, 2019

That's not it, chief. This is not a problem government can solve. It takes individuals making better choices. — David Rice (@bfmva7xsp) June 1, 2019

Yeah, poverty will thin these kids right up. — Rob Pue (@RobPue_) June 1, 2019

Yes, devaluing currency did wonders in Venezuela. — Hind Leg (@hind_leg) June 1, 2019

Self-control? Portion control? Parenting? Nope…free money should do it. Lol @ commies https://t.co/vI51HBXDth — Silence Dogood 2.0 (@ShortTreasuries) June 1, 2019

Uhh. No. Changing habits and exercise — Ryan (@RyanECU) June 1, 2019

Oh, one more detail:

Look how cleverly the bottom line was buried…

QUOTE

"Households with lower incomes, however, did not appear to invest the money in a way that helped their kids' health." https://t.co/S2akCxuIyQ — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) June 1, 2019

Also: “More income could also lead to children consuming more calories and also gaining weight by leading more sedentary lives, an earlier study on the economic causes of obesity shows.”

Otherwise, foolproof plan!