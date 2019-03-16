Entrepreneur Andrew Yang is among many in the running for the Democrat nomination in 2020, and the planks in his platform include a universal basic income “freedom dividend” of $1,000 a month for each American as well as a goal of “Medicare for All.”

Why is Yang confident of an election victory? Simple:

A lot of people don’t pay attention to politics. That is why we are going to win. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYangVFA) March 16, 2019

The early Democrat debates are going to be a blast, aren’t they?

Actually, maybe Yang won’t bother with the debates since a lot of people won’t be paying attention anyway.

i have no idea what this means and i love it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) March 16, 2019

Yang has figured out a loophole in the primaries, like those guys who win royal rumbles by hiding under the ring until the very end — Carl Beijer (@CarlBeijer) March 16, 2019

This is a tremendous self own. — Jon Green (@_Jon_Green) March 16, 2019

This is a self-own https://t.co/zwDlkBd41Q — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) March 16, 2019

What did he mean by this? https://t.co/4SPsHFlmZS — Joe Legacy 🇮🇱 (@JosephTheLegacy) March 16, 2019

It’s totally up for personal interpretation.