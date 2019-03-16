Entrepreneur Andrew Yang is among many in the running for the Democrat nomination in 2020, and the planks in his platform include a universal basic income “freedom dividend” of $1,000 a month for each American as well as a goal of “Medicare for All.”
Why is Yang confident of an election victory? Simple:
A lot of people don’t pay attention to politics. That is why we are going to win.
— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYangVFA) March 16, 2019
The early Democrat debates are going to be a blast, aren’t they?
— The Modern Kingfish (@ModernKingfish) March 16, 2019
— Jacob M. Hammock (@ARKANSAS904) March 16, 2019
Actually, maybe Yang won’t bother with the debates since a lot of people won’t be paying attention anyway.
i have no idea what this means and i love it
— maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) March 16, 2019
Yang has figured out a loophole in the primaries, like those guys who win royal rumbles by hiding under the ring until the very end
— Carl Beijer (@CarlBeijer) March 16, 2019
This is a tremendous self own.
— Jon Green (@_Jon_Green) March 16, 2019
This is a self-own https://t.co/zwDlkBd41Q
— Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) March 16, 2019
Congratulations, you've played yourself? https://t.co/RLigGuHDFR
— Guru Ramprakash (@gururamp30) March 16, 2019
What did he mean by this? https://t.co/4SPsHFlmZS
— Joe Legacy 🇮🇱 (@JosephTheLegacy) March 16, 2019
It’s totally up for personal interpretation.