Many Democrats have been calling for an end to the Electoral College, and in some states they’ve tried to take it upon themselves to abide by the national “popular vote.” One such effort in Nevada has just been vetoed:

#BREAKING: Nevada Democratic governor vetoes bill to decide presidential elections by popular vote, not Electoral College https://t.co/jMQCOC68rY pic.twitter.com/8uAmipN9V2 — The Hill (@thehill) May 30, 2019

.@GovSisolak vetoes AB 186, after 'thoughtful deliberation', which would have added Nevada to the Agreement Among the States to elect the President by popular vote. His full statement: pic.twitter.com/TZAorVYsJT — Miles J. Buergin (@milesjbuergin) May 30, 2019

Governor Sisolak explained his veto this way:

My statement on #AB186: Over the past several weeks, my office has heard from thousands of Nevadans across the state urging me to weigh the state’s role in our national elections. After thoughtful deliberation, I have decided to veto Assembly Bill 186. (1/) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 30, 2019

Once effective, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests and force Nevada’s electors to side with whoever wins the nationwide popular vote, rather than the candidate Nevadans choose. (2/) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 30, 2019

I recognize that many of my fellow Nevadans may disagree on this point and I appreciate the legislature’s thoughtful consideration of this important issue. As Nevada’s governor, I am obligated to make such decisions according to my own conscience. (3/) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 30, 2019

In cases like this, where Nevada’s interests could diverge from the interests of large states, I will always stand up for Nevada. (4/4) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 30, 2019

Well, there it is:

BREAKING: Nevada Democratic governor realizes that there's a potential he'd be nullifying the voters of his state. https://t.co/eEmNAeih1g — RBe (@RBPundit) May 30, 2019

Small population states are not going to voluntarily give up political power. https://t.co/zeURpc0YPE — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 30, 2019

Will others come to that realization? Stay tuned:

The states that have voted to do this have citizens that don't fully realize the ramifications of doing this….. — MTcarrie (@MTcarrie) May 30, 2019

Though it'd be pretty hilarious if a bunch of heavy blue states passed bills like this. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 30, 2019

LOL.