Robert Mueller’s statement today about the special counsel’s report that was released almost in its entirety last month has, of course, caught the attention of Rep. Adam Schiff, who was spinning it as best he could:

In his statement, Schiff accused AG Bill Barr of “misleading the American people” — a rich accusation coming from Schiffty:

Maybe Schiff didn’t notice, but none of the BS he’s been trumpeting for the past two-plus years (with the MSM’s help) has come to fruition, not that he’ll ever stop lying.

Trending

And maybe Schiff can remind everybody who was in charge when all this went down:

It’s possible some Dems aren’t in a hurry for impeachment hearings because it would draw attention to many details they’d rather remain below the surface.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFBIrep. adam schiffRobert MuellerRussia investigation