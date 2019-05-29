Robert Mueller’s statement today about the special counsel’s report that was released almost in its entirety last month has, of course, caught the attention of Rep. Adam Schiff, who was spinning it as best he could:

Mueller confirmed today that Russia engaged in multiple systematic efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. In a rebuke of Barr, he also made clear that because of DOJ policy it is left to Congress—not the Attorney General—to evaluate the president’s misconduct. And we will. pic.twitter.com/FAYSQxFbHp — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 29, 2019

In his statement, Schiff accused AG Bill Barr of “misleading the American people” — a rich accusation coming from Schiffty:

He also reiterated Trump had zero ties to any of it. https://t.co/y8StRyBTRa — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 29, 2019

Maybe Schiff didn’t notice, but none of the BS he’s been trumpeting for the past two-plus years (with the MSM’s help) has come to fruition, not that he’ll ever stop lying.

Break out that concrete proof of collusion you and Swalwell have. That’ll show em. — Feeney (@feeneyeire) May 29, 2019

Adam Schiff should be responsible for misleading all of you, he says he has prove of Russia collusion. He’s has nothing. Get that nothing. — alex578777 (@alex578777) May 29, 2019

How is that Collusion evidence coming along? You lying POS — Reasonable Thinker (@veritascarl) May 29, 2019

Funny, Mueller never mentioned the clear evidence of collusion that you promised the American people existed for over two years. You’re such a fraud I would’ve thought you’d crawl back into the hole you came out of by now. You and your buddy @RepSwalwell are both losers!! — MadDog (@jmjr401) May 29, 2019

And maybe Schiff can remind everybody who was in charge when all this went down:

Yeah, uh, @RepAdamSchiff, it was totally and completely 100% the fault of the Obama administration for not doing schiff to prevent Russia from interfering. — Aww, flibbity-gibbet! (@WAGongaware) May 29, 2019

I guess that leaves Obama holding the bag. — Smokin Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) May 29, 2019

And it all happened on Obama’s watch — Every Socialist is an Intelligence Failure (@Bkfast4Dinner) May 29, 2019

It’s possible some Dems aren’t in a hurry for impeachment hearings because it would draw attention to many details they’d rather remain below the surface.