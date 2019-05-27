As we told you earlier, Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were organizing a coup in 2016 and may have been committing treason:

What Cheney had to say didn’t sit well with former US Attorney Preet Bharara, who was fired by President Trump in March of 2017:

Elected officials keep making casual, ignorant, idiotic accusations of “treason.” Trump does it. Just saw Liz Cheney do it. Read the Constitution and knock it the hell off. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) May 26, 2019

Oh really?

Dems have been screaming it for 2+ years. Now shhh: adults are talking — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 27, 2019

gee how many peeps on liberal media have accused trump of treason? — kathy B (@katidid7) May 27, 2019

Guy Benson was among those reminding Bharara that the Left doesn’t seem to mind accusations of treason when it’s coming from their own and directed at Republicans:

Does this count as a “casual, ignorant and idiotic” accusation to Bharara?

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

And there are plenty more where that came from:

Cohen admitted Trump instructed him to break the law. If it's a crime for Cohen, it's a crime for Trump. Debates about whether you can indict a president do not excuse Congress from its responsibility to impeach Trump for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes & misdemeanors." — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

BREAKING: Trump is publicly attacking his own intelligence chiefs right now, which means he is attacking America. This is treason. It’s reckless and insane behavior, and it puts us all in danger. He needs to resign or be impeached. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 30, 2019

Donald Trump is committing Treason against The United States of America. He is aiding and abetting the enemy in The War against Isis and The Cyberwar against Russia. He has turned the world’s oldest Democracy into a wholly owned subsidiary of Vladimir Putin. GOP, WAKE UP! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 20, 2018

With Trump now parroting obscure Kremlin foreign policy talking points, it is even clearer that the White House is dangerously compromised. His presidency now enters a very perilous phase, as evidence of collusion and indeed treason mounts. Vigilence is required. #EndGame — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 5, 2019

I've been traveling, and (blissfully) somewhat detached from events. But I have some questions about Trump/GOP/Russia/Treason. Not about the facts, which are clear, or the nature of Putin's hold on Trump; we just don't know (yet). I want to know about precedents 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 22, 2018

If Trump turns out to be a secret Russian agent serving the Kremlin’s interests at the expense of our national security (as the FBI reasonably suspected by May 2017 at latest), then make no mistake: We’d be talking about TREASON in all but the narrowest technical sense. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 14, 2019

Changing stories of @realDonaldTrump team: -No contacts with Russia

-Some contacts but only about adoption

-Lots of contacts but no crimes

-Crimes, but no collusion

-Collusion, but Trump didn't know Based on this progression, the next defense is "it's technically not treason." https://t.co/4KiH3T6juU — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 17, 2019

This isn't what Trump's top intel people have been saying publicly. They say the opposite. This is why people are using the T-words–treason & traitor–for Trump. He seems to be purposefully abandoning his duty to protect the nation in order to buddy up w/ a man who attacked it. https://t.co/2O14QATKXn — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 18, 2018

It must be OK when THEY do it.