As we told you earlier, Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were organizing a coup in 2016 and may have been committing treason:

What Cheney had to say didn’t sit well with former US Attorney Preet Bharara, who was fired by President Trump in March of 2017:

Oh really?

Guy Benson was among those reminding Bharara that the Left doesn’t seem to mind accusations of treason when it’s coming from their own and directed at Republicans:

Does this count as a “casual, ignorant and idiotic” accusation to Bharara?

And there are plenty more where that came from:

It must be OK when THEY do it.

