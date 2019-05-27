Senator Elizabeth Warren is running for president, and she’s in Iowa currently encouraging people to vote for her so they don’t have to endure some of the awful conditions that have arisen in the past days and weeks:

WOW, that’s some Obama-level “slow the rise of the oceans”-style pandering!

For starters, this could apply to not only Warren, but many others in the Dem 2020 field:

As. IF.

Also…

Instead maybe Warren can remind Iowans how many Senate Dems voted “yes” on the Green New Deal. Wait, never mind.

The narrative changes with the prevailing weather conditions.

You wouldn’t know it by listening to liberal politicians.

They’re different… unless they say they’re not.

