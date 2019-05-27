Senator Elizabeth Warren is running for president, and she’s in Iowa currently encouraging people to vote for her so they don’t have to endure some of the awful conditions that have arisen in the past days and weeks:

The consequences of climate change are severe, and they are already affecting places like Burlington, Iowa. We have a moral responsibility to act—now. pic.twitter.com/Vk1ym8kJqd — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 28, 2019

WOW, that’s some Obama-level “slow the rise of the oceans”-style pandering!

For starters, this could apply to not only Warren, but many others in the Dem 2020 field:

You can act now by not flying around the country running for president. https://t.co/IgL2f4eFzX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 28, 2019

As. IF.

Also…

The weather is not the climate you pandering moron — Dave Coleman (@dave_onion) May 28, 2019

Instead maybe Warren can remind Iowans how many Senate Dems voted “yes” on the Green New Deal. Wait, never mind.

Must have already forgot that just a few years ago they were talking about the number of droughts and how the great lakes were at their lowest levels ever and climate change would lead to more drought. https://t.co/BX7KK9sfER — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) May 28, 2019

The narrative changes with the prevailing weather conditions.

That’s called weather, you moron — Madisox (@Madisox43) May 28, 2019

There was no such thing as severe weather before the industrial revolution. These are the facts. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) May 28, 2019

She has a plan to control the weather? pic.twitter.com/WUtAPFKtRx — ❌ ǝᴉʞoHZ∀ ❌ (@AZHokie54) May 28, 2019

Don’t give this fraud a nickel. This is called weather. Not one politician on earth can change the weather. — Mighty__Servant (@Mighty__Servant) May 28, 2019

You wouldn’t know it by listening to liberal politicians.

But I thought weather and climate were different? — Tyler Hanson (@TylerHanson53) May 28, 2019

They’re different… unless they say they’re not.