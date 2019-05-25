We’ve already had a doozy of a shot & chaser from Rep. Adam Schiff when it comes to the subject of declassifying information related to the Russia investigation, and now the Speaker of the House has been spotted getting in on the act. In the first year of Trump’s presidency, Nancy Pelosi issued a challenge:

Will the Speaker be praising Trump any time soon for promising to put some extra sunlight on all the details about what happened inside the FBI (and Obama administration) in 2016?

LOL. And yet we’re guessing she won’t be delighted.

Come on, Nancy — how about a little support for all the upcoming “transparency”!

