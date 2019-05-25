We’ve already had a doozy of a shot & chaser from Rep. Adam Schiff when it comes to the subject of declassifying information related to the Russia investigation, and now the Speaker of the House has been spotted getting in on the act. In the first year of Trump’s presidency, Nancy Pelosi issued a challenge:

We have a winner! This was quite a challenged issued by Pelosi a couple years ago:

Openness is a quality of a democracy. Secrecy is used by authoritarian regimes. The Trump Administration must make transparency a priority. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 14, 2017

Will the Speaker be praising Trump any time soon for promising to put some extra sunlight on all the details about what happened inside the FBI (and Obama administration) in 2016?

Nancy Pelosi is absolutely right, "Openness is a quality of a democracy. Secrecy is used by authoritarian regimes. The Trump Administration must make transparency a priority." Now, she must be delighted that ALL documents will be declassified & made transparent. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/OCBIAbUuQj — Suzy says release EVERYTHING (@suzydymna) May 25, 2019

LOL. And yet we’re guessing she won’t be delighted.

Remember this one? Certainly makes her look like pro-authoritarian regime right? https://t.co/Nn29QSCsBr — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) May 25, 2019

Come on, Nancy — how about a little support for all the upcoming “transparency”!