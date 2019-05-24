As we told you earlier today, the news that President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr plan to declassify material related to the origins of the Russia collusion probe isn’t sitting well with Rep. Adam Schiff:

It’s turning out to be a very rich “shot & chaser” environment with Congressman Schiffty:

This is from Schiff in December of 2016:

Isn’t that special?

Pass the popcorn and keep it coming!

