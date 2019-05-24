As we told you earlier today, the news that President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr plan to declassify material related to the origins of the Russia collusion probe isn’t sitting well with Rep. Adam Schiff:

While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice, Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies. The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase. This is un-American. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2019

It’s turning out to be a very rich “shot & chaser” environment with Congressman Schiffty:

LoL

Looks like Schiff has changed his mind pic.twitter.com/f8EpDWvjGw — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) May 24, 2019

This is from Schiff in December of 2016:

President Obama can and must declassify as much as possible about Russia hacking our elections. Rest assured, Trump won't. https://t.co/ONM8N0kCMl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 17, 2016

Isn’t that special?

It's not so fun to demand transparency when it's your own team's dirty laundry about to be aired — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) May 24, 2019

Pass the popcorn and keep it coming!