It all started when actor Jon Voight delivered a statement showing his strong support for President Trump:

In a video message, actor Jon Voight (@jonvoight) calls President Trump "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln." https://t.co/Ctv4zRIVp8 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 25, 2019

Actor Jon Voight: "President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln" "Our country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct. Don't be fooled by the political left because we are … witnessing triumph" pic.twitter.com/AiepGX0nuw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 25, 2019

And just like that, Voight was the #1 trend in the U.S. on Twitter:

The Democrat Coalition is triggered by Voight’s comments:

Voight is one of the few actors who has openly supported Trump, cravenly overlooking the president's caging of children, vicious racism, disdain for the rule of law, rampant corruption, and treasonous welcoming of Russia's attack on our democracy.https://t.co/ejVskVbrdW — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) May 25, 2019

And Dem strategist and former Hillary adviser Adam Parkhomenko thinks Twitter is giving Voight, and therefore Trump, an assist:

Twitter won’t take down a doctored video of Speaker Pelosi that was posted to suggest she has failing health but they are sending push notifications regarding Jon Voight’s support for Trump. You didn’t need Jack sitting in the oval to know who this company is backing in 2020. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 25, 2019

Twitter has a pro-conservative/Republican bias? Guess we’ll have to ask James Woods what he thinks about that.

I must say, the last 48 hours have made me laugh harder than any Married with Children episode ever could. Twitter and Facebook are actually accused of being pro-Republican. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/m1hdaIA3dP — Costas Spanos (@CSpan22) May 25, 2019

Imagine twitter being pro trump, with all the censorship of the right and all https://t.co/wYBjKMfvU2 — clue 🍁 (@LightNVLove) May 25, 2019

You’re full-scale delusional if you think Twitter is backing Trump in 2020. — Cancel This Political Podcast!!! (@CancelThisPod) May 25, 2019

Oh please 🙄 — Demure Shark (@thedemureshark) May 25, 2019

Adam's TDS is reaching the terminal stage. https://t.co/o1gjKqLhSs — Abraham Washington, CAPT, USN(ret) (@PCNedStark) May 25, 2019

You can’t make this stuff up.