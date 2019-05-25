It all started when actor Jon Voight delivered a statement showing his strong support for President Trump:

And just like that, Voight was the #1 trend in the U.S. on Twitter:

null

Trending

The Democrat Coalition is triggered by Voight’s comments:

And Dem strategist and former Hillary adviser Adam Parkhomenko thinks Twitter is giving Voight, and therefore Trump, an assist:

Twitter has a pro-conservative/Republican bias? Guess we’ll have to ask James Woods what he thinks about that.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam ParkhomenkoDonald TrumpFacebookJon VoightNancy Pelositwitter