Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas has spelled out why the border crisis just keeps getting worse, and it started out this way:

Want to understand why we can’t fix the border crisis? Let’s break down the Congressional Dems’ strategy: Step 1: Ridicule regular Americans’ concerns with border security, & conflate illegal immigration with legal immigration. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

Bingo! Here are the rest:

Step 2: Propose DACA amnesty without addressing illegal immigration (knowing GOP can’t support a proposal that doesn’t address the root cause of the problem). — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

Step 3: Refuse compromise with GOP on border security, asylum law reform, and DACA fix. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

Step 4: Ignore POTUS’s request for $4 billion in humanitarian aid at the border while simultaneously demanding “action” to fix the humanitarian crisis. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

Step 5: Keep the issue alive and paint GOP as anti-immigrant. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

The truth is that this cycle hurts legal immigrants, legal asylum seekers, and regular Americans who believe we should have a say in our sovereignty. It has to stop. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

The Democrats apparently have zero interest in stopping that cycle.