As we told you earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff has hit the panic button after President Trump gave AG Bill Barr “full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation” into the origins of the Russia “collusion” hoax:

Ben Shapiro joins many others in being totally confused about what constitutes a “cover-up” in the eyes of Schiff:

The “rules” as presented by Schiff and the congressional Resistance change daily depending on their narrative needs.

A cover-up is whatever Dems say it is, apparently.

