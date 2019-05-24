As we told you earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff has hit the panic button after President Trump gave AG Bill Barr “full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation” into the origins of the Russia “collusion” hoax:

While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice, Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies. The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase. This is un-American. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2019

Ben Shapiro joins many others in being totally confused about what constitutes a “cover-up” in the eyes of Schiff:

Yesterday classification was a cover-up. Today declassification is a cover-up. https://t.co/9iRondIV9w — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 24, 2019

The “rules” as presented by Schiff and the congressional Resistance change daily depending on their narrative needs.

The whiplash is real this morning. https://t.co/DEoVFmixkW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 24, 2019

Democrats-existing in an eternal Catch-22 state of mind. — Jeremiah B 🇺🇸 (@LoneGuardsman) May 24, 2019

Hey DEMS could you please figure it out what is a cover up? https://t.co/wNyNTvZaEM — Roelof Elzinga (@attawork) May 24, 2019

A cover-up is whatever Dems say it is, apparently.