In certain areas of California, homelessness is running rampant and problems with trash, needles and feces on the sidewalks and in parks has grown out of control. In the meantime, the state’s Senate has addressed a different problem:

California Senate votes to require warning labels on soda https://t.co/mxf5wHwXRR pic.twitter.com/GujV4iIRBx — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 24, 2019

Wow, that’ll help! *Eye roll*

That’ll solve the homelessness and garbage colonies . https://t.co/IpAWVMoBi3 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2019





Meanwhile people are poopin’ in the streets of San Francisco — T_C_ (@ToeKnee_Sea) May 24, 2019

They do have their priorities.

California hands out free needles to heroin addicts, but God forbid you buy a soda w/out being lectured. https://t.co/Nsxi9Qhzfk — … (@callmeMallas) May 24, 2019

Surely this will cause everyone's rent and mortgage to plummet back to sustainable levels. GG @GavinNewsom https://t.co/Xyd7VazquQ — Farkham Asylum (@Farktoid) May 24, 2019