Once President Trump made it known that Attorney General Bill Barr has been “delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation” it was inevitable, we supposed, that former FBI Director James Comey would weigh in. And that’s exactly what happened this afternoon:

Did he really just warn against “loose talk”?

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

Things are escalating quickly.

