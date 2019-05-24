Once President Trump made it known that Attorney General Bill Barr has been “delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation” it was inevitable, we supposed, that former FBI Director James Comey would weigh in. And that’s exactly what happened this afternoon:

Investigate whatever you wish about 2016 but don’t forget the people of the FBI must investigate and stop Russian efforts in the 2020 election. What impact will loose talk about “spying” and disgraceful talk about “treason” have on FBI agents and analysts? — James Comey (@Comey) May 24, 2019

Did he really just warn against “loose talk”?

Loose talk? From the leaker of classified? Good lord https://t.co/j9etUBx0V4 — ThunderB, Hineni (@ThunderB) May 24, 2019

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

It was your loose talk that helped get us into this, Comey. — Debra Latimore (@dlatimor) May 24, 2019

Loose talk? Bwahahahaha, being outted as the coup attempt facilitator sucks don’t it? — RoyalDame (@Royaldame1) May 24, 2019

Worried? Mr. Loose Lips Leaker? — Cactus Rose (@Cactusrose5) May 24, 2019

Things are escalating quickly.

***

