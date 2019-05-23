The records from the Jussie Smollett investigation have been ordered unsealed by a judge:

The records are expected to be made publicly available soon, and the move was opposed by Smollett’s legal team. However, the judge said a main reason that the records should be unsealed is… Smollett and his legal team:

So if Smollett and his legal team want to know why the records are being unsealsed, they should just go look in the mirror.

Tags: Chicagohoax hate crimeJussie Smollett