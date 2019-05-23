The records from the Jussie Smollett investigation have been ordered unsealed by a judge:

A judge has ruled to unseal records in 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett's case: https://t.co/dykyYzZUrK pic.twitter.com/pnA80l6ebg — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) May 23, 2019

MORE: A Chicago police spokesman tells @ABC7Chicago some 600 pages of the Jussie Smollett investigative file will be uploaded for the media likely by Tuesday. The department needs to be officially served the order first. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 23, 2019

The records are expected to be made publicly available soon, and the move was opposed by Smollett’s legal team. However, the judge said a main reason that the records should be unsealed is… Smollett and his legal team:

The judge also called out #JussieSmollett’s lawyers for granting multiple media interviews discussing the case after it was sealed, saying that he blew his privacy argument in the process. — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) May 23, 2019

Here’s the meat of the judge’s ruling unsealing #JussieSmollett’s criminal file: pic.twitter.com/rMaMtZWNnV — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) May 23, 2019

So if Smollett and his legal team want to know why the records are being unsealsed, they should just go look in the mirror.

Why doesn’t @JussieSmollett want us to read his super credible claims of being attacked by… checks notes… two black white supremacists? https://t.co/LQN6J3d1bn — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) May 23, 2019